18 Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers return home from Kuwait

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — More than a dozen members of the Pennsylvania National Guard were welcomed home on Sunday in Dauphin County.

18 soldiers arrived at Harrisburg International Airport from their deployment in Kuwait. Their families and friends stood together with signs to welcome their loved ones home.

Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances were also there to show their support.

“The least I can do is say thank you, thank you to the families, it’s emotional for me… we just need to show gratitude. They make us really proud as Pennsylvanians,” Governor Wold said.

Another 32 PA National Guardsmen will return home over the next few days.