Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Job Listings
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
50°
50°
Low
48°
High
74°
Sun
48°
76°
Mon
52°
78°
Tue
62°
68°
See complete forecast
HSFF week 8 State College at Harrisburg highlights
Posted 12:20 AM, October 22, 2017, by
Abby Shellenberger
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
State College: 28
Harrisburg: 51
Popular
Mechanicsburg woman charged with prostitution after police investigation of York massage parlor
York motorist punched during road rage incident Thursday night
Is Bigfoot visiting a northern California lake? Self-described ‘paranormal expert’ says yes
Gunman captured after killing 3 in Maryland, shooting in Delaware
Latest News
HSFF week 8 State College at Harrisburg highlights
Hundreds attend 102nd Annual Dillsburg Farmers Fair Fantastic Parade
Maple Donuts billboard: ‘Takes a Stand and Not a Knee’ sparks online debate
Sunny skies start the week
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 7
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 5
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 4
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 6
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 8
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 3
Sports
Here are FOX43’s Five High School Football Games to Watch This Week
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – Week 2
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – Week 1
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF Week 8 Preview
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF Week 7 Preview
High School Football Frenzy - Wired Up
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with New Oxford Fanfest
High School Football Frenzy - Wired Up
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Navy Seal Trainer Brett Hess
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.