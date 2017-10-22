Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery hosts open house in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- The Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery in Penn Township, Cumberland County hosted an open house on Sunday.

The event featured an amphibian and reptile display, a spawning demonstration, and trout stocking. Attendees were able to take tours of the facility, purchase fishing licenses, and learn about boating safety.

Hatchery officials say it provides trout to all the streams from Adams County to Philadelphia, and into Juniata and Lebanon counties as well.

"We need to supply some of those streams that don't have wild trout and can't support a population throughout the whole year. So, what we do is we'll put fish in those streams where people can go out and enjoy themselves," said Andrew Wagner, the manager at Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery.

The Hatchery has about 450,000 adult trout. They stock from February to May, and sometimes even October and November.