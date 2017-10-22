× Jogger finds armor-piercing projectile along Susquehanna Riverfront

HARRISBURG, Pa.– A suspicious object was found along the Susquehanna Riverfront in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., a jogger flagged down a police officer on the Front Street River Walk at Peffer Street. The jogger told the officer about a strange object on the river bank.

Officers identified the object as a possible tank Sabot projectile. The entire area was secured and the Pennsylvania State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

State Police bomb technicians later confirmed the object was in fact a Sabot projectile, which can pierce armor. State troopers collected the projectile.

A bomb-sniffing dog with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police was then brought in to make sure no other explosives were in the area. No other objects were found.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 255-3131.