Teen injured in a crash at a Lebanon County race track

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — A teenager has been airlifted to the hospital following a motorcycle crash at a race track in Bethel Township.

State Police say the teen was airlifted from the Sleepy Hollow Motorcross Park to Hershey Medical Center around 12:30 p.m. after being involved in a racetrack crash.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, but are believed to be non-life threatening.