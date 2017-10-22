× Thoomasville man’s body found on Jackson Township Road

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A 67-year-old Thomasville man’s body was found along a Jackson Township Road on Saturday morning says the Coroner.

The man, who was later identified as James Bly, was found not far from where he lived on the 700 block of BIesecker Road.

According to the Coroner’s office, residents who lived near-by found Bly’s body on Saturday morning and the coroner responded at 8:30 a.m.

Bly was known to routinely walk in the area and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. His death was ruled as natural and the cause was a probable acute coronary event.

Northern York County Regional Police investigated the incident.

Next of kin has been notified.