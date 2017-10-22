× Tracking a wet start to the workweek

WET WEATHER: We kept the sunny skies for as long as we could: 7 days to be exact. Now, we start off the workweek with cloudy skies. The breaks of sun don’t last long Monday morning. The overcast settles in quickly, and we’ll get a few showers in the afternoon. The showers will be very light. Then, after midnight, it gets pretty wet. We’ll have steadier, and at times, heavier, showers for the second half of Monday nigh and for the morning commute on Tuesday. The rain ends late Tuesday morning, and we dry out in the afternoon.

SUN & CLOUDS: We’ll see the sun come back out Tuesday afternoon, too, and we start out Wednesday sunny. Then, we get pretty cloudy Wednesday afternoon, and we start Thursday that way. The sunnier skies return Thursday afternoon, and once they do, they stay through Saturday.

COOLDER WEATHER: After highs in the mid 70s on Monday, we get more seasonal highs for much of the week. Tuesday morning’s clouds knock us down to 68, and Tuesday’s rain comes in with a cold front, so we’re looking at 60 for the high on Wednesday and Thursday. With more sun on Friday, we’ll grab 66. Then, up to 70s we go on Saturday as warmer air gets funneled up from the south ahead of another cold front.

NEXT WEEKEND: We’ll get showers next Sunday, and those clouds and showers keep us in the low 60s. We’ll get some sun back next Monday afternoon, and Halloween will be dry and sunny. Look for a high in the low 60s, which means chilly weather for Trick-or-Treating. We’re talking temperatures in the low 50s for that.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson