Water system flushing scheduled for Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa — The City of Lancaster Department of Public Works will be performing a flushing of the extremities of the distribution system water main pipes to promote maximum water quality.

Flushing operations will begin on Tuesday, October 24 and continue Tuesday through Friday, 8 am to 2 pm, for approximately 4 weeks.

Flushing may cause customers to observe discolored water and a reduction in water pressure, but this occurrence should be temporary.

If customers have any questions or concerns they can call the Water Quality Laboratory at (717) 291-4818, Monday – Friday 7 AM – 4:15 PM. At all other times, please call the Water Emergency number at (717) 291-4816.

SOURCE: The City of Lancaster Department of Public Works