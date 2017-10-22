York County girls on a mission to spread kindness in a unique way

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two 8-year-old girls….taking it upon themselves to spread the message of love and kindness, one rock at a time.

Third graders, Zoey and Carrington Henry create unique messages on rocks they find through their travels and place them around parks, restaurants and everywhere in between.

“I think I found one..yes…I found one of the angels,” said Zoey Carrington.

Their mission is to inspire others and honor Amanda Strous, a Dallastown graduate who was tragically killed last year inside her North Carolina apartment.

“We thought…we are just going to carry her spirit with us and so it just continues to grow, we got more rocks, we did more art,” said Courtney Henry, mother.

Courtney Henry says after finding out Amanda, her co-worker`s daughter was murdered, she and her girls decided to turn a tragedy in something positive.

“I think that`s what the most important thing is for us to figure out what somebody`s mission is here on earth…even when they pass away and try to carry on that mission in their honor,” Henry added.

They have left hundreds of inspirational rocks, all the way from Delaware, Maryland to Pennsylvania, but the most rewarding thing about their mission? They say it`s making others smile.

“It makes me happy too because then they`re happy…and when everybody is happy then it makes the world a better place,” Henry says.

Zoey and Carrington Henry plan to continue their ‘RoCk OuR WoRLd ArT’ mission and will be recognized at their elementary school in Dallastown School District next week.

Teachers will be implementing the rocks into a reward system to help other students spread a little more kindness both inside and outside the classroom.