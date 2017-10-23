× 2-year-old Swatara Township child burned after falling into backyard fire

HARRISBURG — A 2-year-old child was flown to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center Sunday night after being injured after falling into a fire in the back yard of his family’s home, according to Swatara Township police.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m., police say. The child reportedly tripped and fell into a small fire at a family gathering in the yard. The child was quickly pulled from the fire by a witness, but was burned in the fall.

The Life Lion helicopter landed at the Swatara Middle School and flew the child to the burn center, police say.