Ambulance stolen in Danville — while the crew was still on board

DANVILLE, Montour County — Police say a man hijacked an ambulance at Geisinger Medical Center in Mechanicsville — while the crew was still on board, according to a report on WNEP-TV.

According to police, the hijacker took control of the Sunbury Ambulance, drove it to a CVS Pharmacy in Danville, jumped over the counter and tried to steal pills.

No one was hurt in either incident, police say.

WNEP reporter Nikki Krize tweeted photos from the incident.

(1) @WNEP Man accused of stealing Sunbury ambulance this morning while crew was still on board. Drove to @cvspharmacy in Danville pic.twitter.com/KPJq1yYzaD — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) October 23, 2017

(2) jumped over the counter at pharmacy and tried to steal pills. No one hurt @WNEP — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) October 23, 2017

As the ambulance was leaving @GeisingerHealth the driver hit this vehicle @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Fhq3O6d1Gv — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) October 23, 2017