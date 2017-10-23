× Bishop Bridge, between Cumberland and York Counties, will be closed for inspection Wednesday

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — Bishop Bridge, which spans the Yellow Breeches Creek between Cumberland and York Counties, will be close Wednesday for a routine inspection, according to the Cumberland County Communications Office.

The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. while workers inspect the bridge to ensure all components are still in working order.

Signage has been posted at the bridge to warn drivers of the closure.

The bridge has an estimated average daily traffic volume of 150 vehicles and is weight posted to 10 tons. York County and Cumberland County jointly own the bridge. Inspections are performed every year to ensure safety for the traveling public.