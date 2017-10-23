× Couple facing charges after overdosing while a child was in the room

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A couple is facing charges after overdosing on heroin with a child in the room.

Maria Rosenfelt, 45, and Thomas Hackett, 40, are facing endangering the welfare of children charges for their role in the incident.

On October 21, police responded to a home in the 100 block of N. East St. in Carlisle for a report of two unconscious people.

Upon arrival, officials found drug paraphernalia in the bedroom and administered naloxone to Rosenfelt and Hackett.

Both were taken to Carlisle Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

After further investigation, it was found that the couple’s four-year-old child was in the room during the time of the overdose.

Now, the pair is facing charges.