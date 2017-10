YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a house fire in which part of the structure has collapsed.

Emergency personnel were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the fire in Manchester Borough.

The structure is a town home, but it is unknown if the fire was contained to the single home.

Officials say there are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.