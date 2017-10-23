Dauphin County fire company dedicates new fire truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.-- A Dauphin County fire company is celebrating a new addition to its family.

Linglestown Fire Company Number 1 held a dedication ceremony on Sunday for its new fire truck. The community gathered to be a part of the special event.

In following with tradition, firefighters joined together to back the new truck in and out of the station three times.

Organizers say they are thankful for the new piece of equipment and that they can finally put their 18-year old pumper out of service.

"It's a huge help, it's special for us, let's face it, it's nice to show up," said Fire Chief Bill Payne.

More than 100-people attended the dedication event.