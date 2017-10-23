× Early showers then dry and mild Tuesday

TEMPERATURES TREND DOWN

Expect plenty of clouds to hang around through evening. We stay mainly dry too. Temperatures don’t fall much staying in the middle 60s, and only dropping to the lower 60s by morning. Showers and possible thunderstorms develop after midnight, and may linger in our eastern counties into the morning drive. Winds are likely to be gusty, coming close to 50mph for a few hours, with the front crossing the area between 3am and 6am. Clouds break to allow for sunshine. Temperatures are still mild in the lower 70s. It is a dry Wednesday and Thursday, but trending cooler. Readings are in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. They recover to the lower and middle 60s Friday, as the winds shift to the south. Another dry day to end the week. The next system is stronger for the weekend.

WEEKEND SHOWERS

Clouds increase Saturday as the next, more potent, system scoots our way. With early sunshine, readings climb to the middle 60s. Showers may arrive as early as the evening Saturday. There is a better chance for wet weather Sunday. With the clouds and showers, temperatures don’t move out of the 50s. It’s much chillier Monday with lows in the 30s and highs staying in the 50s, under plenty of cloud cover limiting sunshine.



