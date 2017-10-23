× Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co. recalls chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2017 – Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co., a Freedom, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 701 pounds of heat-treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The heat-treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable chicken products were packaged from Oct. 10-16, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

7-oz. plastic bowl containing “great to Go BY MARKET DISTRICT CHICKEN & VEGETABLE POTSTICKERS,” with a best-by date 10/17/2017 through 10/23/2017, and case code UPC 815712014975.

12-oz. plastic bowl containing “great to Go BY MARKET DISTRICT SESAME CHICKEN RAMEN NOODLES,” with a best-by date 10/17/2017 through 10/23/2017, and case code UPC 815712014937.

12-oz. plastic bowl containing “great to Go BY MARKET DISTRICT CHICKEN & VEGETABLE FRIED RICE,” with a best-by date 10/17/2017 through 10/23/2017, and case code UPC 81571201494.

12-oz. plastic bowl containing “great to Go BY MARKET DISTRICT SPICY THAI-STYLE CHICKEN WITH UDON NOODLES,” with a best-by date 10/17/2017 through 10/23/2017, and case code UPC 815712014951.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-40211.” These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 19, 2017 when Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co. received notification from a supplier that the broccoli used by the company was recalled due to Listeriaconcerns.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Customer Care, at 1-800-553-2324, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

