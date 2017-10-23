× Greencastle man facing homicide charges after allegedly killing his wife

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Greencastle man is facing homicide charges after allegedly murdering his wife.

David Lange, 49, is facing homicide charges after killing his wife, Kathleen Lange, 47.

The homicide occurred on October 22 at 2:00 a.m. during a verbal altercation between the couple.

At that time, Lange shot his wife, who later succumbed to her injury at Meritus Hospital in Maryland.

Lange was arraigned and denied bail.

Police are still investigating the homicide.