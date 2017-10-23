× Hazel Township man dies after crash on Sunday

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Hazel Township man is dead after a fatal crash on Sunday.

Joseph Dancho, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On October 22 around 2:50 p.m., Dancho was driving west on Sudeberg Road in Union Township behind another vehicle.

As the vehicle in front of Dancho slowed to make a left-hand turn onto Goldmine Road, Dancho attempted to pass the vehicle on the right lane shoulder and struck the bumper of the vehicle.

Dancho died from his injuries suffered in the crash.