Lancaster man arrested after allegedly breaking into neighbor's home

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man was arrested Saturday after allegedly breaking into his neighbor’s home on the 100 block of Ruby Street, according to Lancaster police.

Christopher Iddings, 30, is charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking in the incident, which occurred at about 10:13 p.m.

Police say officers were summoned to the scene after the victim was alerted by a home monitoring system and called 911.

When police arrived, they established a perimeter around the home. An officer at the rear of the home noticed a light moving inside the second floor of the victim’s home. Soon afterward, police heard a window being opened on the second floor, and observed a suspect climbing into the window of a home attached to the victim’s residence.

Police entered the residence they saw the suspect enter. With the assistance of K-9 Officer Wodan, the suspect was located on the building’s third floor. He was taken into custody, police say.

No one else was located inside the victim’s residence.

Iddings was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Adam J. Witkonis and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.