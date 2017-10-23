× Lancaster woman charged with lunging at officer, resisting arrest

LANCASTER — A Lancaster woman is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest after allegedly lunging at an officer outside her home on the 100 block of Stone Creek Road earlier this month, according to Manor Township Police.

Jennifer Ann Cameron, 51, allegedly lunged at the officer and resisted arrest during the incident, which occurred shortly after midnight on Oct. 6. Police say they were summoned to Cameron’s residence after a neighbor called police with the report of a woman screaming at the location. When officers attempted to speak to Cameron about the incident, she lunged at an officer and continued to fight once police attempted to take her into custody. One officer suffered injuries to his hand and knee during the incident, police say.

Cameron was arraigned and released on $40,000 bail.