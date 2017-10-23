× Madalay Bay suite used in mass shooting will remain vacant

LAS VEGAS, NV. — The Las Vegas hotel room used to carry out a mass shooting, will remain empty.

MGM Resorts says it has no plans to rent out the 32nd floor Mandalay Bay suite.

Police say Stephen Paddock smashed out the room’s windows and opened fire on attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Festival earlier this month, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500 others.

It’s not clear whether the suite will be used for something else or marked as a memorial.