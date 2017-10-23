× Man accused of threatening individual, firing shots at vehicle

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant is out for a 22-year-old man who allegedly fired shots into an individual’s vehicle.

Alexander Arroyo-Vargas, of Harrisburg, faces charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief.

On Sunday around 11:47 p.m., officers from the Fairview Township Police Department were dispatched to a call of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, the victim told police that earlier in the day, he received a call from Arroyo-Vargas who threatened him — saying that he was going to kill him the next time he saw him, the release states.

The victim told police that prior to leaving Meadowbrook Court Mobile Home Park off Shauffnertown Road, a Hispanic male approached his driver’s door at the exit of the mobile home park and tried to open it. He looked at the man and recognized it to be Arroyo-Vargas. The release adds that the victim sped away but reported hearing gun shots. Once the victim was out of the area, he exited his vehicle and noticed it had been struck by gun fire.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Arroyo-Vargas is asked to call Fairview Police at 717-901-5267 or submit a tip here.