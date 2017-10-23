× Man charged in Lower Paxton Township robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The man detained by Silver Spring Township Police on October 7 faces charges in a second robbery.

Christopher Lee Mortorff, 42, was arrested two days after robbing a Fulton Bank on the the 6500 block of Carlisle Pike. In this case, Mortoff is charged with robbery, theft and terroristic threats.

In a release posted by Lower Paxton Township Police today, Mortorff faces charges of robbery, theft by unlawful taking and possession of instruments of a crime.

Police say the East Berlin resident entered Citizen’s Bank located in the 5900 block of Allentown Boulevard. Mortorff approached the teller, placed a single, live round of ammunition on the counter and fled after receiving cash from the teller.