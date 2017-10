× No one injured after fire at John Sauder Chevrolet of Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– There were no injuries suffered after a fire broke out at John Sauder Chevrolet of Ephrata late Sunday night.

The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. on the 4000 block of Oregon Pike.

It has been ruled an electrical fire that was accidental.

It is expected that estimated totals of damages will be figured out within the next few days.