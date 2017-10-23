× Police investigate suspicious death in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 19-year-old man.

The body of Gennady Errigo, of Walkersville, was discovered Sunday afternoon along the wood line at a farm located on the 9300 block of Liberty Road in Frederick.

Maryland State Police received a call from two hunters who came across the man’s body.

According to police, Errigo was one of Frederick Police Department’s most wanted.

He was found wearing grey sweatpants, brown boots and a black shirt tied around his waist, police add.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150.