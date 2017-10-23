× Police searching for suspect that allegedly pistol-whipped man during assault in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a person that allegedly pistol-whipped a man during an assault in Carlisle.

On October 21 at approximately 9:35 p.m., a man was assaulted by an unknown assailant in the 100 block of W. Penn St.

The victim was reportedly pistol-whipped by his attacker, causing significant head injuries that required medical treatment.

The suspect appeared to be of slight build and was wearing a dark hoodie and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Carlisle Borough Police Department at (717) 243-5252 and reference case number CAR2017-10-1366.