Police searching for suspect that allegedly pistol-whipped man during assault in Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a person that allegedly pistol-whipped a man during an assault in Carlisle.
On October 21 at approximately 9:35 p.m., a man was assaulted by an unknown assailant in the 100 block of W. Penn St.
The victim was reportedly pistol-whipped by his attacker, causing significant head injuries that required medical treatment.
The suspect appeared to be of slight build and was wearing a dark hoodie and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Carlisle Borough Police Department at (717) 243-5252 and reference case number CAR2017-10-1366.
40.201024 -77.200274