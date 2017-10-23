Police seek help in identifying suspect accused of unauthorized debit card use

CAMP HILL — Susquehanna Township police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of using an unauthorized debit card to make purchases at Sunoco, Giant Foods and McDonald’s earlier this month.

Police say the man used a card that was stolen from the vehicle of a female victim who was at work when the theft occurred. Hours later, the card was used to make the purchases.

The theft occurred on Oct. 5, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police Det. Darryl Brown at (717) 909-9242 or 106@susquehannatwp.com.