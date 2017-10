LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Municipal elections are coming up soon in Lancaster.

The election for mayor of Lancaster City will be held on Tuesday, November 7.

Today, FOX43’s Jack Eble is speaking to Republican Cindy Stewart and Democrat Danene Sorace about their chances in the races.

Of course, local elections affect the issues in your area, and may have even more impact on your day-to-day life than National Elections.

Our question is, will you vote in your local elections?

Poll: Will you vote in your local elections?: https://t.co/oMhUzYNvHH — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) October 23, 2017