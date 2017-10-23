× Possible listeria contamination prompts nationwide recall of

A leading vegetable supplier in California, Mann Packing, voluntarily recalled products that might have been contaminated with a harmful bacteria called listeria, the company announced last week.

The recall affects packaged produce at multiple supermarkets across the United States and Canada including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Meijer.

“Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement, adding that it is cooperating with US and Canadian health officials to recall the products.

No illnesses have been linked to the products, the company said. The contamination risk was picked up by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency through random sampling.

The affected items were listed as “best if used by” October 11 to October 20. Customers should not consume these items but should discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

In response, Meijer has recalled several dozen products, including broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus, that were sold in six states: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The recall affects items like:

Walmart store brand Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Cauliflower; Super Blend and Vegetable Medley.

Trader Joe’s store brand Kohlrabi Salad Blend.

Aldi store brand Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets and Broccoli Slaw.

Safeway and Albertson’s store brand, Signature Farms, Meat & Cheese Tray; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Stir Fry; Broccoli Florets; Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip; Vegetable Medley; and Veggie & Hummus Tray.

H-E-B store brand Broccoli Carrots; Broccoli Cauliflower; Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad; Veggie Toss Kit; Caulibit Mushroom Sauce; Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower; Cauliflower Florets; Fiesta Salad; Power Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; and Vegetable Medley.

Archer Farms Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Brussels Sprouts; and Shaved Brussels Sprouts.

Cross Valley Farms restaurant food service bags of Shaved Brussels Sprouts; Cauliflower Florets; Spiral Cut Kohlrabi; and Superfood Slaw.

Sysco Natural restaurant food service bags of Broccoli Cole Slaw.

To see the full list of affected products, click here.

About 1,600 people become infected with listeria each year, and about 260 die, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the bacteria may cause fever and diarrhea, just like other foodborne bugs, certain people are at greatly increased risk: the elderly, people with a weak immune system, pregnant women and their newborns.

Pregnant women are 10 times more likely than other people to become infected, and the bacteria can be passed on to the developing fetus, the CDC says. The infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and premature labor.