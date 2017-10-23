× Scranton man facing charges after allegedly beating man, stealing vehicle before arrest in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Scranton man is facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly beating a man and stealing his vehicle.

Bradley Butler, 42, is facing attempted homicide charges for his role in the incident.

On October 20 at 2:45 p.m., State Police were dispatched to 150 E. Main Street in Bethel Township to investigate an attempted homicide.

Upon arrival, police found the victim in the trunk of his vehicle with blunt force trauma to his head.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is listed in critical condition.

After an investigation, police found that the victim allegedly met Butler in Luzerne County, when the victim attempted to be a good Samaritan and offered Butler a ride.

However, when the duo approached Butler’s home, they saw police cars outside the home.

Butler knew that he had an active arrest warrant for retail theft, and forced the victim to drive him to a remote area.

Then, Butler allegedly assaulted the victim in his vehicle before forcing him into the backseat.

Butler began driving the vehicle, but was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a white construction van somewhere in Luzerne County.

Sometime after that, Butler pulled the vehicle over, removed the victim from the backseat, and brutally assaulted the victim.

When the victim was unconscious, Butler placed him in the trunk and drove about 100 miles until the vehicle became disabled on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.

At that point, Butler called for a tow for the vehicle, and called State Police to report the incident.

Butler was taken into custody and is facing charges.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run crash is asked to call State Police at Jonestown at 717-865-2194.