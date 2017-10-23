Showers start our week

WET WEATHER: We kept the sunny skies for as long as we could: 7 days to be exact. Now, we’ve got cloudy skies. The clouds come with a few spotty showers this afternoon and evening. Then, tonight, it gets pretty wet. We’ll have steadier, and at times, heavier, rain. The rain will end from west to east during the Tuesday morning commute. By late Tuesday morning, everyone is dry.

SUN & CLOUDS: The sun comes back out Tuesday afternoon, and we even start out sunny on Wednesday. Yet, we get pretty cloudy Wednesday afternoon. The clouds stick around Thursday morning, but the sun returns Thursday afternoon. We’re sunny all day on Friday and for much of Saturday. Though, you will notice more clouds in the sky Saturday afternoon as a cold front approaches us.

NEXT WEEKEND: The clouds increase Saturday afternoon and evening because showers arrive Saturday night, and we get more showers on Sunday. The clouds and showers keep highs in the low 60s. Speaking of 60s, we spend much of this week in the 60s, which is seasonal for this time of year. Then, it gets chillier next week. Monday and Tuesday of next week, highs reach only the upper 50s. This means it will be chilly next Tuesday night for Trick-or-Treating. We’re talking temperatures in the low 50s for that.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson