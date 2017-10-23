Special election set to fill House seat following Rep. Tim Murphy’s resignation

WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 8: The U.S. House of Representatives chamber is seen December 8, 2008 in Washington, DC. Members of the media were allowed access to film and photograph the room for the first time in six years. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)(Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 8: The U.S. House of Representatives chamber is seen December 8, 2008 in Washington, DC. Members of the media were allowed access to film and photograph the room for the first time in six years. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)(Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A special election will be held to fill Pennsylvania’s vacant seat in the United States House of Representatives following the October 21 resignation of Tim Murphy.
Murphy, a Republican, served as a representative for the state’s 18th Congressional District.
Gov. Tom Wolf issued the Writ of Election for March 13, 2018.