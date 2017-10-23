× State Police announce arrests, drug seizures from Shippensburg University’s homecoming enforcement

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– State Police have announced the following incidents, arrests and seizures during their enforcement of Shippensburg University’s homecoming this weekend.

The following incidents occurred:

2 Aggravated Assaults including one involving a trooper who suffered minor injuries

Simple Assault

Criminal Mischief

5 Disturbance/Noise Complaints

Harassment

One crash

The following arrests were made:

An aggravated assault arrest, in connection to the assault of a trooper

Simple Assault arrest

4 Possession with Intent to Deliver arrests

8 Drug arrests

7 DUI arrests

6 Public Drunkenness arrests

5 Underage Consumption arrests

3 Furnish Alcohol to Minors arrests

In connection to the drug delivery arrests, 11.2 ounces of marijuana, 42 bags of cocaine, 26 prescription pills and over $3,500 in cash were all seized by police.

Additionally, a handgun was seized by police that was not connected to the drug delivery arrests.

Finally, there were 128 Traffic Stops made as well.