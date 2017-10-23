State Police announce arrests, drug seizures from Shippensburg University’s homecoming enforcement

Posted 10:10 AM, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:24AM, October 23, 2017

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– State Police have announced the following incidents, arrests and seizures during their enforcement of Shippensburg University’s homecoming this weekend.

The following incidents occurred:

  • 2 Aggravated Assaults including one involving a trooper who suffered minor injuries
  • Simple Assault
  • Criminal Mischief
  • 5 Disturbance/Noise Complaints
  • Harassment
  • One crash

The following arrests were made:

  • An aggravated assault arrest, in connection to the assault of a trooper
  • Simple Assault arrest
  • 4 Possession with Intent to Deliver arrests
  • 8 Drug arrests
  • 7 DUI arrests
  • 6 Public Drunkenness arrests
  • 5 Underage Consumption arrests
  • 3 Furnish Alcohol to Minors arrests

In connection to the drug delivery arrests, 11.2 ounces of marijuana, 42 bags of cocaine, 26 prescription pills and over $3,500 in cash were all seized by police.

Additionally, a handgun was seized by police that was not connected to the drug delivery arrests.

Finally, there were 128 Traffic Stops made as well.