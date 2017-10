Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with members of the York County Food Bank about tonight's Iron Chef event. Some of the top chef's in York County will participate and FOX43's Jackie De Tore will be the MC for the event. For more information and how you can help use this link: http://yorkfoodbank.org