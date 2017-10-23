York Police release enhanced images of suspect in murder of Exxon employee

YORK — The York City Police Department has released enhanced images of the suspect wanted for the murder of 44-year-old Exxon employee Aditya Anand.

Anand was fatally shot on Tuesday, October 17.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call York Police at 717-846-1234 or text the tip line.

Police say texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about the incident and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using the text tip line: