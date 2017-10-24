× Cooler temperatures but dry for Wednesday, and the rest of the week

DRY STRETCH RETURNS

We are dry this evening under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall from the 60s to the 50s. It’s cooler tonight with lows in the middle and upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine for Wednesday. Readings are much cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. We continue with the cooler feel into Thursday. Highs are in the middle and upper 50s. Temperatures swing back above average under plenty of sunshine to end the week Friday. Highs rebound into the lower and middle 60s after morning lows in the 30s. That means it is dry for high school football too, although, as the sun sets, temperatures will drop quick. The next system arrives over the weekend and packs a punch.

50/50 WEEKEND

Saturday is the day, to get the lawn taken care of, or to enjoy being outside. It is mild in the middle and upper 60s. Clouds stream in through the afternoon and showers arrive as early as the evening. Heavier rain is expected Sunday. Temperatures fall out of the 60s early morning, and through the 50’s during the day.



CHILLY START TO WEEK

Morning lows dive to the 30s Monday and Tuesday. There are still a fair amount of clouds for Monday keeping readings chilly in the lower 50s. A frosty morning Tuesday, but with plenty of sunshine, readings rebound to the middle and upper 50s .

