Ex-Millersville University student pleads guilty to putting bleach in pregnant girlfriend's water

MILLERSVILLE, Lancaster County — A former Millersville University student admitted in Lancaster County Court on Tuesday that he intentionally put bleach in his pregnant girlfriend’s water in an attempt to harm her unborn child, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Theophilous Washington, 21, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The incident happened on Oct. 28, 2016, in Millersville.

Millersville University police say Washington gave the victim a bottle of water, which he knew contained bleach. The woman drank some of the liquid in her dorm room, vomited, and called 911.

A doctor examined the woman, who was approximately 2 months pregnant at the time.

Both the woman and the baby are believed to be unharmed. She has since given birth to the child.

Washington, from Washington, D.C., was a Millersville University student at the time of the incident.

The attempted murder charge was filed in regards to the child.