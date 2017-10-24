Fully accessible haunted attraction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- The Disability Empowerment Center hosts a day of fright in the basement of Wheatland Place.

Organizers calls the attraction Central Pennsylvania's only fully accessible haunted house. It features everything from wheelchair accessibility, to inclusive effects for the deaf and blind.

The creator of the attraction is deaf and says she wanted to give people with disabilities the same spooky experience that everyone without them enjoys at haunted houses.

"I don't think that we should limit these types of events for people with disabilities," said Melissa Hawkins, the executive director of the center. "We should include everybody. Doing this was our way of including everybody in the community so they can enjoy everything."