Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fawn Township, York County, PA-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett headed out to Fawn Township in York county this morning to checkout some new things at Maize Quest and Maple Lawn Farm. From breakfast right from the farm to walking in the new corn maze, there is alot to do. For more information try this link: https://mazefunpark.com and https://maplelawnfarms.com/visit/shop-the-farm-market/#bakery