× Getting a call from (800) 382-4357? Hang up, says the FTC

If you get a call from (877) 382-4357, hang up.

That’s the advice the Federal Trade Commission is giving consumers after reports of a phone scam involving fake caller ID information intended to trick people into thinking the call is coming from someone that can be trusted.

The practice is called caller ID spoofing, the FTC says. Scammers can fake anyone’s phone number.

On Tuesday, the FTC said some scammers are spoofing the FTC’s Consumer Response Center’s phone number (877-382-4357).

That shouldn’t stop you from calling the number to report scammers — it’s safe to call the number, or to report scammers online — but anyone who calls from that number could be a scammer, the FTC says.

If you’ve submitted a report or request to the FTC’s Consumer Response Center, the FTC might call you for additional information, but won’t call from 877-382-4357.

And the FTC will never ask for money or for sensitive information such as your Social Security number, date of birth, or bank account information.

Scammers are constantly picking new phone numbers to spoof. Here are a few tips for staying ahead of scammers and their unexpected calls:

If you get a strange call from a government phone number, hang up. If you want to check it out, visit the official (.gov) website for contact information.

Don’t give out — or confirm — your personal or financial information to someone who calls.

Don’t wire money or send money using a reloadable card. In fact, never pay someone who calls out of the blue, even if the name or number on the caller ID looks legit.

Feeling pressured to act immediately? Hang up. That’s a sure sign of a scam.

If you’ve gotten a call from a scammer, with or without fake caller ID information, report it to the FTC.