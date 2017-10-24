× Lower Allen man accused of robbery, assault at Lemoyne park

LEMOYNE — A Lower Allen Township man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting and robbing a victim who had agreed to meet him to sell items at Memorial Park, according to West Shore Regional Police.

Mohamed Moustafa Ali, 19, of the first block of Chestnut Street, is charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief, police say. He allegedly met with the victim Monday at 5:30 p.m., telling the victim he was going to purchase some items from him. But when they met, Ali allegedly struck the victim several times, causing minor injuries, and then stole cash and a watch from the victim.

Ali also allegedly threw the victim’s cell phones on the ground, damaging them.

Police arrested Ali at his residence without incident later in the evening. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck and committed to Cumberland County Prison on $99,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 8.