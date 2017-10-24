× Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at City Island raised more than $650,000, organizers say

HARRISBURG — Saturday’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on City Island drew more than 6,000 participants and raised more than $650,000, the American Cancer Society announced Tuesday.

“(Saturday’s) event was a moving example of passion in action,” said Kathryn Tucker, American Cancer Society Community Development Manager, in a news release announcing the figures. “Our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk ensures no one faces breast cancer alone by bringing the community together, funding innovative breast cancer research, promoting education and risk reduction, and providing comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.”

Since 1993, more than 13 million Making Strides supporters have raised more than $810 million nationwide. The 2017 walk was made possible in part by the generous support of presenting sponsor, Bath Fitter.

While significant progress in the fight against breast cancer has been made, more needs to be done. Excluding cancers of the skin, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women and is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women. According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2017, an estimated 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,610 will die from the disease this year.

It’s not too late to make a donation to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Harrisburg. Visit MakingStridesWalk.org/Harrisburg to help the Society continue saving lives.

For free breast cancer information and resources or to donate, visit the American Cancer Society’s website at cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.