Man charged with burglary, terroristic threats following incident in Ephrata Twp.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 27-year-old man faces charges after stealing a vehicle in Ephrata Township.

The incident occurred Monday morning in the 100 block of Hahnstown Road.

The homeowner told Ephrata Police that an individual, later identified as Andrew Marks, broke into his vehicle and entered the owner’s barn building where money and produce is kept, according to the release. The homeowner then told officers that the man threatened him fled with the vehicle following a confrontation between the two.

Police located the vehicle and the suspect on Akron Road a short time later. Marks was identified as the man who confronted the homeowner.

Marks is charged with burglary and terroristic threats. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison.