Man dies in two-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Hopewell Township.

The accident occurred on Bridgeview Road (SR-851) around 1:40 p.m.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Ranger, traveling eastbound on SR-851, crossed the center double yellow lines and struck a Kia Optima, which was heading westbound.

Both drivers were transported to York Hospital. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the hospital while the Kia’s operator sustained serious injuries.