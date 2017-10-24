Update: Man killed after vehicle goes airborne, hits house and tree in Warwick Township

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police have released more information regarding a crash that claimed the life of a 36-year-old man Monday night.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the 1500 block of East Newport Road just before 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by Stephen Christ Jr., vaulted over 150 feet in the air — impacting the roof of the dwelling before landing on a tree in the backyard.

The vehicle went airborne after Christ entered an embankment due to failing to negotiate a curve in the roadway, police add.

Christ was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s office.

No residents in the home were injured.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated from its original version following a release from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.