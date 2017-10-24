× Man killed after vehicle goes airborne, hits house in Warwick Township

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Monday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. along the 1500 block of East Newport Road in Warwick Township. Investigators say the unidentified driver was heading west on East Newport Road when the vehicle hit an embankment, went airborne and hit a roof of a nearby home. The vehicle ended up on its roof in a wooded area behind the home, according to police reports.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s office.