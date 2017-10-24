× Mechanicsburg man facing charges after passing counterfeit cash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after paying with counterfeit money.

Anthony Loffreda, 28, is facing forgery charges for his role in the incident.

On August 11, police were called to the Turkey Hill Minit Market for a report of a counterfeit $100 bill.

An investigation revealed that Loffreda had paid with the counterfeit cash for cigarettes and over $76.00 in change.

Loffreda surrendered at Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin’s office, where he was arraigned and released on $2,000 unsecured bail.