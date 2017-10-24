× Mechanicsburg man will face trial for passing counterfeit $100 bill

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Mechanicsburg man was bound over for trial Monday at a preliminary hearing on charges that he passed off a counterfeit $100 bill at a Turkey Hill store in August.

Anthony M. Loffreda, of the first block of W. Lisburn Road, is charged with forgery and theft by deception. He is accused of passing the counterfeit money to buy cigarettes and more than $76 in change in a transaction on August 11.

Loffreda surrendered at Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin’s office and was released on $2,000 unsecured bail following his arraignment.

He will be tried in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.