NFL Week 7: How did our area teams fare?

Week 7 of the NFL Season is in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

REDSKINS 24, EAGLES 34

The Redskins took a 10-3 lead in the second quarter, and looked to be in control of the game early.

However, the Eagles responded with 21 unanswered points to lead 24-10 in the third quarter. The team never looked back, adding two more scores that brought the game to a 34-24 final on Monday Night Football.

QB Carson Wentz threw four TD passes in the team’s sixth victory, which leads the NFL.

The Eagles continue their homestand against the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. That game can be seen on FOX43.

BENGALS 14, STEELERS 29

RB Le’Veon Bell continued to roll, and K Chris Boswell added five field goals as the Steelers handily beat the Cincinatti Bengals at home on Sunday.

Bell added 134 yards on the ground on 35 carries while chipping in another 58 through the air.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton threw 2 TD passes in the first half, but Cincinnati was held scoreless in the second half to fall in the match up of AFC North teams.

The Steelers will head to Detroit this weekend to play the Lions at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday Night Football.

RAVENS 16, VIKINGS 24

Minnesota K Kai Forbath kicked 6 field goals to help lead the Vikings over the Ravens on Sunday.

The Ravens were simply not able to get a lot going on offense, as the team struggled and only mustered 64 yards on the ground.

QB Joe Flacco added a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late for Baltimore.

The team will look to rebound as they head home to face Miami at 8:25 p.m. on Thursday Night Football.